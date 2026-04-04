Kyle Schwarber Stands Alone Atop MLB With Another 460-Foot Blast

The Philadelphia Phillies handed Kyle Schwarber a massive five-year, $150 million deal this past offseason for a reason.

Schwarber has become one of the most prolific sluggers in Major League Baseball. In 2025, he led the National League with 56 homers. He led the league with 46 homers back in 2022. So far in 2026, he's leading the National League with three homers already, including a towering, 460-foot bomb on Friday against the Colorado Rockies.

The Phillies slugger is thriving

Mar 26, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) runs the bases after hitting a two RBI home run during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Again, 460 feet. That's insanity.

It's also the longest home run of the season so far. No one else has been able to reach 460 feet yet.

It's not the only time he reached this mark as well. MLB's Sarah Langs reported on X that this was Schwarber's fourth homer measuring at least 460 feet over the last two seasons, which is the most in the big leagues over that span.

"Kyle Schwarber! 460 ft," Langs wrote. "That’s his 4th 460+ ft home run since the start of last season, most in MLB in that span,"

Schwarber's longest home run of the 2025 season was 468 feet. Overall, he had five different homers that went 450 feet or more, which was the most in the big leagues. Schwarber may not have had the longest homer of the 2025 season, that title is held by Nick Kurtz of the Athletics at 493 feet, but he did consistently mash. And that trend has carried over to the 2026 season.

There is no one hitting a baseball consistently as far as Schwarber does. Not Aaron Judge. Not Shohei Ohtani. Not Cal Raleigh. Not Kurtz. No one. Last season, Judge and Schwarber both cleared 460 feet three times, but no one else, outside of Schwarber, has reached the mark in 2026.

That's what makes him stand out across the league in general. In Major League Baseball, home runs are wonderful. They get the fanbase excited and add a bit of electricity to the game. Schwarber brings a flare with his game that others simply haven't. Again, this homer on Friday may not sound like much, but it's his fourth homer of at least 460 feet over the last two seasons. No one is doing that in Major League Baseball.

Schwarber has been great to kick off the season in general. His advanced metrics are off the charts and he's in the 100th percentile in hard-hit rate (shocker), 99th percentile in batting run value, 99th percentile in expected slugging percentage, 99th percentile in barrel rate, 98th percentile in average exit velocity and 98th percentile in bat speed, among others.

The Phillies — and Major League Baseball in general — are fortunate to have Schwarber putting on a show each night.