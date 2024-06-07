Atlanta Braves' Offseason Acquisition Joins Rare Group of Team History Over Last 30 Years

Braves pitchers with sub-2 ERAs through the first 11 starts of a season, Wild Card Era:



Reynaldo López (2024)

Bryce Elder (2023)

Michael Soroka (2019)

Shelby Miller (2015)

Julio Teheran (2014)

Brandon Beachy (2012)

Jair Jurrjens (2011)

Tom Glavine (2002)

Greg Maddux (1995, 97)