Baltimore Orioles Hurler Charlie Morton Joins Roger Clemens, Randy Johnson in Baseball History

Most 10+ strikeout games in a season at age 41 or older, Wild Card era:



2004 Roger Clemens: 4

2008 Randy Johnson: 3

2005 Randy Johnson: 3

2025 Charlie Morton: 2

2021 Rich Hill: 2

2005 Roger Clemens: 2

2004 Randy Johnson: 2