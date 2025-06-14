Baltimore Orioles Hurler Charlie Morton Joins Roger Clemens, Randy Johnson in Baseball History
The Baltimore Orioles blanked the Los Angeles Angels 2-0 on Friday night thanks to a great pitching performance from 41-year-old Charlie Morton and the help of four relievers.
Morton went five scoreless innings, giving up five hits and one walk while striking out 10.
His 10 strikeouts put him in a rare class of baseball history, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Most 10+ strikeout games in a season at age 41 or older, Wild Card era:
2004 Roger Clemens: 4
2008 Randy Johnson: 3
2005 Randy Johnson: 3
2025 Charlie Morton: 2
2021 Rich Hill: 2
2005 Roger Clemens: 2
2004 Randy Johnson: 2
Considering that Johnson and Clemens are two of the best pitchers to ever live, that's great company for Morton to be in. Since signing in the offseason, it's been a dreadful year for Morton, but he is starting to turn it around.
He's gone just 3-7 with a 6.05 ERA, but he's 3-0 with a 2.45 in his last seven appearances (four starts).
An 18-year veteran of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Philadelphia Phillies, Atlanta Braves, Tampa Bay Rays, and Houston Astros, Morton has gone 141-130 lifetime. He helped the Astros win the World Series in 2017 and got a ring with the 2021 Braves as well.
Offensively, the O's got a solo homer from Ryan O'Hearn. The two teams will play again on Saturday with first pitch coming at 4:05 p.m. ET.
Left-hander Tyler Anderson will pitch for the Halos while Tomoyuki Sugano takes the ball for Baltimore.
The O's are now 28-40 on the season.