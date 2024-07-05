Boston Red Sox Right-Hander Puts Together Historic Start in July 4 History
The Boston Red Sox needed extra-innings on Thursday to beat the Miami Marlins but ultimately did prevail in 12 innings to earn the sweep down on South Beach.
With the win, the Red Sox are now a season-high eight games over .500 at 47-39. They currently occupy the third spot in the American League wild card picture and are just 5.5 games back of the New York Yankees now for second place in the American League East.
Before going to extra innings, Sox' starting pitcher Nick Pivetta made some history with his no-hit bid, which was broken up in the seventh inning.
Per @OptaSTATS on social media:
Nick Pivetta of the @RedSox had a no-hit bid of 6.2 innings today before it was broken up by a Jesus Sanchez triple.
It was the longest no-hit bid by a starting pitcher on the Fourth of July since Cincinnati's Tom Browning in 1989 (8.0 innings at Phillies).
Though he got a no-decision, Pivetta was dominant on the day. He struck out 10 batters over those 7.0 innings and allowed just the one hit and no runs. He's got a 4.06 ERA for the season but has struck out 78 batters in 68.2 innings.
The 31-year-old right-hander is a free agent at the end of the year and there had been thought that the Sox could deal him at the trade deadline, but given how well they are playing, that seems highly unlikely.
Boston will begin a new series on Friday night on the road at the Yankees. New York has lost 13 of its last 17. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.
