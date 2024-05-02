Chicago Cubs' Rookie Continues to Shine with Another History-Making Effort on Wednesday

lowest ERA in 1st 6 career starts, since ER official in both leagues (1913) excluding openers:



1981 Fernando Valenzuela: 0.33

1945 Dave Ferriss: 0.50

1913 Bob Shawkey: 0.75

2024 Shota Imanaga: 0.78



if we want 1st 6 career games, all starts, then it’s Ferriss, Shawkey and…