Detroit Tigers' Hurler Dominates Old Team in Historic Fashion on Tuesday

The only guys to strike out 14+ batters in any MLB game in the entire pitch tracking era with no more than 93 pitches:



👉 Cole in 2018 (14 Ks, 93 pitches)

👉 deGrom in 2021 (14, 93)

👉 Greene in 2023 (14, 92)

👉 Glasnow on 4/9 (14, 88)

👉 Flaherty today (14, 93) https://t.co/H9UrJX3Cxi