Detroit Tigers' Emerging Ace Hits 100 MPH For First Time in Career
The Detroit Tigers beat the Houston Astros on Saturday afternoon, 8-2, in what turned out to be a special day for Tigers' lefty Tarik Skubal.
Skubal, who is an emerging ace, got the win by going 6.1 innings, allowing just two runs and striking out seven. He also hit 100 MPH on the radar gun for the first time in his career, according to Rob Friedmann (@PitchingNinja):
After the game, Skubal said it was the first legitimate 100 MPH of his career. Given the smile on his face, he seemed happy with the accomplishment.
As the Tigers look to ascend in 2024, Skubal is a huge part of what they're building. He's 5-0 this season with a 2.02 ERA through eight starts. He's struck out 60 batters in just 49.0 innings and has a 0.86 WHIP.
A former ninth-round pick out of Seattle University, Skubal made his Major League debut in 2020. Though he's battled some injury in his career, he's 28-27 lifetime with a 3.66 ERA. Given where he's at right now, he certainly has an opportunity to make his first All-Star Game later this summer.
After that win, the Tigers are 20-19 on the season while the loss dropped the Astros to 14-25.
The two teams will play again on Sunday afternoon with the first pitch slated for 1:40 p.m. ET. Justin Verlander, the former Tigers' ace, will go for Houston. He's 1-1 with a 4.43 ERA while Jack Flaherty pitches for the Tigers. He's 0-2 with a 3.86.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.