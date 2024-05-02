Fastball

Former Seattle Mariners Prospects are Now Linked Forever in Wild Baseball History

On Wednesday night, Chris Taylor of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Ketel Marte of the Arizona Diamondbacks both played in the 1,000th game of their careers. This marks the first time ever that players on opposing teams each played in their 1,000th game on the same day.

Brady Farkas

May 1, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second base Ketel Marte (4) hits a double
May 1, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second base Ketel Marte (4) hits a double / Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Los Angeles Dodgers routed the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday night, 8-0, at Chase Field. The Dodgers are now 20-13 as they look to assert their dominance in the National League West, while the D'Backs are now 14-18.

Aside from the result, there was some wild baseball history that happened in this game involving Dodgers' utility player Chris Taylor and D'Backs infielder Ketel Marte.

Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:

Ketel Marte and Chris Taylor are EACH playing their 1,000th career MLB game today

it’s the 5th time in MLB history 2 players reached their 1,000th game in the same game and the FIRST TIME the 2 were opposing players

h/t @EliasSports

What's even wilder about this story is that Taylor and Marte were already connected together. Langs also noted that in 2015, when both players were members of the Seattle Mariners organization, Marte's call-up to the big leagues came at the expense of Taylor, who was sent down.

Neither player ultimately lasted long in Seattle, as Taylor was traded to the Dodgers in the 2016 season. Since then, he's become a valued member of the Los Angeles roster, playing all over the field and helping them win the 2020 World Series. He's a lifetime .251 hitter with 104 home runs.

As for Marte, the 30-year-old was traded to Arizona before the 2017 season in the deal that originally brought Mitch Haniger and Jean Segura to Seattle. He became an All-Star with Arizona in 2019 and helped the D'Backs get to the World Series just last year.

He's hitting .307 this year with five home runs.

Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN

Published
Brady Farkas

BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 