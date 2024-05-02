Former Seattle Mariners Prospects are Now Linked Forever in Wild Baseball History
The Los Angeles Dodgers routed the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday night, 8-0, at Chase Field. The Dodgers are now 20-13 as they look to assert their dominance in the National League West, while the D'Backs are now 14-18.
Aside from the result, there was some wild baseball history that happened in this game involving Dodgers' utility player Chris Taylor and D'Backs infielder Ketel Marte.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Ketel Marte and Chris Taylor are EACH playing their 1,000th career MLB game today
it’s the 5th time in MLB history 2 players reached their 1,000th game in the same game and the FIRST TIME the 2 were opposing players
h/t @EliasSports
What's even wilder about this story is that Taylor and Marte were already connected together. Langs also noted that in 2015, when both players were members of the Seattle Mariners organization, Marte's call-up to the big leagues came at the expense of Taylor, who was sent down.
Neither player ultimately lasted long in Seattle, as Taylor was traded to the Dodgers in the 2016 season. Since then, he's become a valued member of the Los Angeles roster, playing all over the field and helping them win the 2020 World Series. He's a lifetime .251 hitter with 104 home runs.
As for Marte, the 30-year-old was traded to Arizona before the 2017 season in the deal that originally brought Mitch Haniger and Jean Segura to Seattle. He became an All-Star with Arizona in 2019 and helped the D'Backs get to the World Series just last year.
He's hitting .307 this year with five home runs.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN