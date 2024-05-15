Mitch Haniger Passes Seattle Mariners' Legends on All-Time Leaderboard with Home Run
The Seattle Mariners lost to the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night, 4-2, at T-Mobile Park, but the game was a breakout one for Mariners' slugger Mitch Haniger.
After a dismal last month at the plate, Haniger went 3-for-3 with a homer and an RBI. His home run was his sixth of the year while the RBI was his 21st. Re-acquired this offseason in a trade with the San Francisco Giants, he is now hitting .214.
The blast, which came in the ninth inning, also helped pass him a few legends in T-Mobile Park history.
Per @MarinersPR:
Mitch Haniger's 55 home runs at @TMobilePark surpasses Edgar Martinez (54 HR) & Ichiro Suzuki (54) for 7th-most in ballpark history.
The now 33-year-old Haniger has been slowed by injuries at multiple points of his career, but when healthy, he still has pop and can impact a lineup. And any time that you pass team Hall of Famer's on any list, that's a good accomplishment.
The former No. 38 pick in the Major League Baseball draft, Haniger hit a career-high 39 homers with the Mariners back in 2021. He also hit 26 for them in 2018. He signed with the Giants before the 2023 season and was part of the deal that sent Robbie Ray to San Francisco this past offseason.
A lifetime .254 hitter, Haniger has 124 homers and 372 RBI in his career, which now spans eight years with the Diamondbacks, Mariners and Giants.
The Mariners are now 23-20 and will take on the Royals again on Wednesday night. First pitch at T-Mobile Park is set for 9:40 p.m. ET.
