Seattle Mariners' Jorge Polanco Dealing with Hamstring Injury
Seattle Mariners' second baseman Jorge Polanco is dealing with a right hamstring issue that caused him to leave Monday's game against the Kansas City Royals early.
Per @MarinersPR on social media:
Injury update: Jorge Polanco left tonight's game with right hamstring tightness.
After the game, which the M's won, 6-2, manager Scott Servais said that Polanco approached him and said he didn't want to do anything that would cause further harm. Servais told the media that Polanco will be re-evaluated on Tuesday, but it wouldn't be a shock to see Luis Urias in the lineup in his place.
Polanco, in his first year in Seattle after an offseason trade, is having a tough go of it offensively. Brought in to solidify the second base revolving door of the last several years, he's hitting just .192 with a .606 OPS. He has hit five homers and has shown the ability to draw a walk, but he's far below his lifetime average of .266.
The 30-year-old is in the 11th year of his career with the Minnesota Twins and Mariners and is a former All-Star, so the M's have to hope that he's alright - and that he can turn it around offensively.
If Polanco were to be faced with an injured list stint, the M's would likely utilize Josh Rojas at second and Urias at third. Furthermore, J.P. Crawford is slated to come back this week from injury. Assuming he does, Dylan Moore could slide over to second base with Rojas and Urias continuing their platoon tandem at third.
The Mariners play the Royals again on Tuesday night.
