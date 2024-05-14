Seattle Mariners' Top Prospect Uncorks First Professional Home Runs
Eighteen-year-old Felnin Celesten, who is already the No. 5 prospect in the Seattle Mariners organization, hit his first professional home runs on Monday night while playing for the Mariners team at the Arizona Complex League.
Per the Prospect One Podcast group:
Felnin Celesten @Mariners with an absolute BOMB for his first professional home run! look at him adjust and take this high fastball up and out to dead center about 430. #ProspectOne
A shortstop, Celesten is hitting .423 in seven games this year at the complex level. He's got a .516 on-base percentage and six extra-base hits. He actually homered twice on Monday night and could be a quick riser through the Mariners system.
Per a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Signed for $4.7 million as the No. 2 prospect in MLB Pipeline’s international class for 2023, Celesten immediately ascended near the top of the organization’s rankings with perhaps as much upside as any position player in the system. The switch-hitting shortstop has even been touted with the highest ceiling of any international shortstop in a decade, including Marco Luciano and Robert Puason. A huge factor in that hype was related to his performances in Colombia and the U.S., along with grander tournaments in the Dominican Republic against older competition.
While the Mariners have long been built on pitching, right now the top five prospects (Cole Young, Harry Ford, Colt Emerson, Laz Montes and Celesten) are all position players, which should give M's fans hope, considering the organization has longed for consistent offense.
