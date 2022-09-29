Gerrit Cole Ties Yankees' Single-Season Strikeout Record, Sets New Personal Worst For Homers Allowed

Aaron Judge wasn't the only Yankee who tied a revered club record on Wednesday night.

Before the outfielder crushed his 61st home run of the year, pulling even with Roger Maris for the American League and Yankees single-season records, Gerrit Cole made some history of his own. The right-hander notched his 248th strikeout of the year, tying the franchise's single-season record set by Ron Guidry in 1978.

"I think it's more special because of what Aaron did tonight, to be honest," Cole said after New York beat the Blue Jays, 8-3, in Toronto. "It's a really special number. Guidry was so good for us and so magical, and his record held for so long.

"I don't think you dream of it, but to be mentioned in the same category as the Yankees legends, it's hard for me to wrap my head around at this point."

While Cole must wait for another start to surpass Guidry, he did join an exclusive list of pitchers who now hold the single-season strikeout records for multiple franchises. Per MLB.com's Sarah Langs, that group includes Cole (Astros & Yankees), Pedro Martínez (Expos/Nationals & Red Sox), Nolan Ryan (Rangers & Angels), Randy Johnson (Mariners & Diamondbacks) and Rube Waddell (Athletics & Browns/Orioles).

As Cole mentioned, Guidry enjoyed a magical run with the Yankees, and his record-setting 1978 season coincided with a Cy Young campaign that saw the southpaw win 25 games while recording a 1.74 ERA. Cole's historic year has included more ups and downs, including on Wednesday night.

The 32-year-old was actually perfect when the sixth inning began, but that historic bid ended with a home run from Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen. The longball has been a familiar foe to Cole this season; he now leads the American League with 32 allowed, a new personal worst.

From there, Cole continued to unravel in the sixth.

Cole ultimately allowed three earned runs over 6.1 innings, striking out four and walking one. Judge's seventh-inning, two-run blast broke a 3-3 tie.

In addition to touchstone strikeout and home run numbers, Cole now owns a 3.51 ERA over 194.2 innings this season. He leads the Yankees in innings pitched and is second among pitchers in fWAR (3.1).

However, Cole has had his fair share of struggles lately, recording a 5.79 ERA with eight homers allowed over his last four starts. With the postseason right around the corner — and Cole expected to pitch Game 1 of the ALDS — the Yankees' ace is still figuring some things out.