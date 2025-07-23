Shohei Ohtani Has Now Done Something He's Never Done Before in Big-League Career
UPDATE, 4:25 p.m. ET: Ohtani has now homered in five straight games for the first time in his career. He has 37 for the season and has taken over the National League lead. The home run came in the bottom of the first inning.
We already knew that Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani made some team history in Tuesday night's loss to the Minnesota Twins, but he also made some personal history.
Heading into Wednesday's contest with the Twins, Ohtani has homered in four consecutive games for the first time in his career. That was relayed by Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.
Ohtani is now hitting .274 this season, and his 36 home runs pair with 69 RBIs. The defending National League MVP, Ohtani is in the driver's seat for the award again this season. His return to the mound should only help strengthen his case, though he should get some competition from Pete Crow-Armstrong of the Chicago Cubs, who has put together an excellent season as well.
The Dodgers enter play on Wednesday at 59-43 and in first place in the National League West, though they have struggled out of the All-Star break. They were swept by the Milwaukee Brewers coming out of the break and have seen their division lead evaporate to 3.5 games coming into the day.
They'll be back in action on Wednesday afternoon against the Twins. Hard-throwing right-hander Tyler Glasnow is on the mound for the Dodgers while Chris Paddack is pitching for the Twins.
Minnesota enters play at 49-52. If they decide to sell at the trade deadline, Paddack could be a popular name.
The Dodgers will be off on Thursday before traveling to Boston to take on the Red Sox over the weekend. That means that Mookie Betts will return to face his old team.
