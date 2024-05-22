Shohei Ohtani Puts Together a 50-Game Stretch Rarely Seen in Last 30 Years
The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night, 7-3, at Dodger Stadium.
Even despite the loss, the Dodgers are 33-18 on the season and lead the National League West by 8.0 games. As they race out to a big lead in the division, newcomer Shohei Ohtani is racing out to a historic start of his own this season.
Per @JayHayKid of the "Baseball is Dead" podcast and the Underdog Fantasy group:
Shohei Ohtani is the 5th player in the Wild Card Era (since 1995) to have at least 13 HR and 13 SB through his first 50 games of a season, joining Fernando Tatis Jr. (2021), Mookie Betts (2018), Ryan Klesko (2001) and Ray Lankford (1997).
The Dodgers rewarded Ohtani with a 10-year, $700 million deal this offseason and he's certainly rewarding them with MVP-possible production. Even though he can't pitch this season because of an elbow injury, he's been a dynamite contributor to their already-stacked roster.
In addition to the 13 homers and 13 steals, Ohtani has 34 RBI and is hitting a robust .356. He's also got an OPS of 1.080 and pairs with Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman to make arguably the best 1-2-3 of any lineup in baseball.
Ohtani won two MVP Awards with the Los Angeles Angels and will certainly be in the running for another this year.
The Dodgers will take on the Diamondbacks again on Wednesday night. First pitch is set for 10:10 p.m. ET as Ryne Nelson (ARI) pitches against Tyler Glasnow for Los Angeles.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.