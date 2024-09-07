Los Angeles Dodgers Superstar Shohei Ohtani Becomes Charter Member of 45-45 Club
It became clear a long time ago that Shohei Ohtani is one of one in the annals of MLB history.
Still, the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar won't stop breaking records.
Ohtani went 2-for-4 against the Cleveland Guardians on Friday night, belting a 413-foot solo home run to center in the bottom of the sixth inning. The 30-year-old designated hitter is now batting .291 with 45 home runs, 100 RBI, 46 stolen bases, a .993 OPS and a 7.2 WAR on the season.
While the Dodgers went on to lose 3-1, Ohtani inched closer to immortality.
Ohtani already became the sixth member of MLB's 40-40 club back in August. But now, as noted by MLB.com's Sarah Langs, Ohtani is the lone member of the 45-45 club.
Ohtani is currently on pace to finish the year with 51 home runs and 53 stolen bases, which would make him the first-ever member of the 50-50 club.
Prior to Ohtani, only one other player in the 40-40 club had exceeded 42 home runs – Alfonso Soriano, who had 46 homers and 41 stolen bases with the Washington Nationals in 2006. Ohtani's 46 stolen bases are tied with Alex Rodriguez for the second-most in the 40-40 club, trailing only Ronald Acuña Jr. and his 73 steals with the Atlanta Braves in 2023.
The two-time AL MVP is seemingly on pace to win NL MVP in his first season since signing a record-breaking 10-year, $70 million contract with the Dodgers last winter. Should he do so, he would become the 12th player ever to win three MVP awards. Barry Bonds is the only player ever to win more.
Ohtani and the Dodgers are scheduled to continue their series with the Guardians at 9:10 p.m. ET on Saturday. The two first-place teams are both looking to secure a bye through the first round of the postseason, bringing extra meaning to the possible World Series preview.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.