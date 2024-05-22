Maikel Garcia Joins Exclusive List in Kansas City Royals History With Multi-Triple Game
The Kansas City Royals are riding a five-game winning streak, and third baseman Maikel Garcia has been a major reason why.
Since May 3, Garcia is batting .324 with an .881 OPS. Just during the Royals' ongoing winning streak, his batting average sits at .455, while his OPS is a whopping 1.387.
Garcia was able to boost those numbers Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, going 4-for-5 with one RBI and three runs out of the leadoff spot. The 24-year-old infielder opened the game with a triple to left, and he added another three-bagger in the bottom of the third.
According to Underdog Fantasy's Jayhay, Garcia became the first Royals player to record multiple triples in a game since Whit Merrifield achieved the feat in 2019.
Merrifield was one of three Royals to post a multi-triple game in 2019, with the others being Adalberto Mondesi and Hunter Dozier. Paulo Orlando and Omar Infante each did it in 2015, but they are the only other Kansas City hitters on the list since 2010.
Prior to Tuesday, Garcia had recorded just one triple in 2024. In his 131 career MLB appearances before this season, he had only hit four triples.
Baseball Savant has Garcia ranked in the 97th percentile in baserunning value, though, despite his sprint speed only ranking in the 66th percentile.
Dating back to the start of the 2023 season, Garcia is 34-for-41 on stolen base attempts. His seven triples in that time are also tied for the most by any full-time third baseman.
Garcia is batting .263 with five home runs, 32 RBI, 11 stolen bases, a .738 OPS and a 1.2 WAR in 48 appearances so far this season. He has already exceeded his WAR from last year, doing so in just 39.0% of the games.
The Royals have a chance to extend their winning streak and sweep the Tigers on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. ET.
Garcia is once again leading off and starting at third, as he has all season long.
