Former Mariners' Reliever Makes Amazing Return on Monday with Kansas City Royals
It's been a long time coming but former Seattle Mariners' reliever Dan Altavilla made a triumphant return to the mound on Monday night as a member of the Kansas City Royals.
Though the Royals lost to the New York Yankees, Altavilla got back on the mound for his major league innings in three years, which is an incredible accomplishment and show of perserverance.
Per Jack Johnson of the "Locked on Royals" podcast:
That is so damn cool for Dan Altavilla.
First big league inning in 3 years and he strikes out 2 in a perfect inning. Topped at 97.
What a story. #Royals
The 31-year-old Pennsylvania native was once a prominent member of the M's bullpen, throwing in 108 games over five seasons in Seattle. He threw in 41 back in 2017 and was eventually traded to the Padres during the COVID 2020 season. He pitched with the Padres in 2020 and 2021 before not throwing a major league pitch until Monday.
Lifetime, Altavilla is 8-7 with a 4.00 ERA. He had a 4.08 ERA in those five seasons with Seattle, striking out 117 batters in 106.0 Seattle innings. He helped the Padres get to the playoffs in 2020 season.
If Altavilla can stick with the Royals now, he has a great chance to resurrect his career. Still young, he could have a very prominent second act.
After also losing to the Mariners on Sunday, the Royals have now lost two straight games.
They'll take on the Yankees again on Tuesday night at Kaufmann Stadium.
