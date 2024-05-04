Minnesota Twins Continue to Re-Write History Books with 12th Straight Win
The Minnesota Twins beat the Boston Red Sox on Saturday afternoon, 3-1, to run their impressive win streak to 12 games.
With that win, the Twins continue to re-write the franchise record books, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
longest win streaks, Twins/Senators franchise history:
1912: 17
1991: 15
1933: 13
2024: 12 *active
1980: 12
1931: 12
The Twins beat up on the lowly White Sox for seven of those wins, but in beating the Red Sox (18-16), they are showing the ability to beat up on teams over .500 as well.
Pablo Lopez threw six strong innings in the game, surrendering just one run on five hits. He walked one and struck out eight in moving to 3-2 on the year. He now owns a 4.30 ERA.
Max Kepler supported the offensive effort with his second home run of the year as well.
After the win, the Twins are now 19-13 on the season. However, they are in third place in the American League Central behind the Cleveland Guardians and Kansas City Royals. Minnesota won the division a year ago and advanced to the American League Division Series, where they lost to the Houston Astros.
The Twins and Red Sox will play again on Sunday afternoon with first pitch coming at 2:10 p.m. ET. Cooper Criswell (2-1, 1.65 ERA) will pitch for Boston. The team acquired him in the offseason from the Tampa Bay Rays.
Joe Ryan will get the ball for Minnesota. He's started off at 1-1 with a 3.38 ERA this year for Rocco Baldelli's team.
