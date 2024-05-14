Minnesota Twins Entering Tough Stretch After Feasting on Easy Schedule
The Minnesota Twins are riding high, boasting an eye-popping 17-3 record since April 22.
It's the franchise's best 20-game stretch in 16 years, but with the 2024 season still so young, it begs the question – are the Twins really for real?
Minnesota opened their 12-game winning streak with a four-game home sweep over the lowly Chicago White Sox. After sweeping the Los Angeles Angels in three games, the Twins notched another sweep against the White Sox.
From there, Minnesota took two out of three against the Boston Red Sox, three out of four against the Seattle Mariners and two out of three against the Toronto Blue Jays to improve to 24-16.
Of the five teams the Twins have played over the last 20 games, however, only the Mariners and Red Sox boast winning records this season. And even then, Boston is just 21-20.
The White Sox, Angels and Blue Jays all sit in last place in their respective divisions, with Chicago and Los Angeles currently holding the worst records in the entire American League. Altogether, Minnesota's recent opponents are a combined 90-117.
Having the ability to beat up on inferior competition is an important one to have, but the Twins still need to prove those winning ways can translate in series against actual contenders.
And as fate would have it, Minnesota is set to face quite the challenge this week.
The Twins open a three-game home series with the 27-15 New York Yankees on Tuesday, pitting them against the most dangerous lineup in the AL. Immediately after that, Minnesota will hit the road and play three games against the 26-16 Cleveland Guardians.
Going 3-1 against the Mariners, who are leading the AL West at 23-19, is the blueprint for the Twins' success against the Yankees and Guardians. The AL East and AL Central leaders boast better records than Seattle, but that series could still prove valuable as Minnesota gears up for stiffer competition.
The Twins' pitchers got it done against the Mariners, for the most part, giving up just five runs between games one, three and four of that series. Replicating that success against the Yankees and Guardians is easier said than done, though, considering they are tied for No. 2 in the AL in runs.
Game one of the Twins' series against the Yankees is set to get underway at 7:40 p.m. ET on Tuesday.
If Minnesota is still sitting towards the top of the AL Central in one week's time, it means their hot streak has legitimately placed them alongside the top teams in baseball. If they fall off, then their ensuing matchups with the Washington Nationals, Texas Rangers and Kansas City Royals could prove more difficult than expected.
