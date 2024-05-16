Here's When the Minnesota Twins Expect Byron Buxton Back From Injury
According to the latest reports, the Minnesota Twins expect star centerfielder Byron Buxton back from the injured list this weekend during a big series with the division-rival Cleveland Guardians.
Per Twins' Insider Darren Wolfson:
After the Castro adventure in CF last night, look forward to seeing Byron Buxton back out there this weekend in Cleveland. He'll play for the Saints tonight, again. If all goes well, can see Buck back with #MNTwins on Sat.
The series with the Guardians begins on Friday but the Twins will presumably give him a day off to make sure he recovers well and is comfortable. He went 0-for-3 in his Wednesday rehab debut.
Buxton is a little bit behind schedule, as prior reporting had hoped he would be back earlier this week. The outfielder was out to a .250 start with one homer and 11 RBI through 92 at-bats. Unfortunately, injury issues are nothing new for Buxton, who is in the 10th year of his career, all with the Twins.
Buxton played 140 games in the 2017 season but that is the only season of the previous nine in which he played more than 92 games. He also played just 39 in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, which was 60 games.
One of the better players in the league, it's a shame that Buxton can't find consistent health. He's a .239 lifetime hitter with 116 home runs. He is an All-Star and a Gold Glove winner, profiling as one of the better defensive outfielders in baseball.
The Twins entered play on Thursday at 24-18. They will finish out a series with the Yankees before traveling to Cleveland on Friday.
