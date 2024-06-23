Minnesota Twins' Pitcher Joins Rare and Historic Group with Big Win on Saturday
The Minnesota Twins pounded the Oakland Athletics on Saturday afternoon in Oakland by a score of 10-2. With the win, the Twins are 42-35 on the year while the A's dropped to 29-50.
While the offense was great for Minnesota, the real story was the historic pitching performance of right-hander Bailey Ober.
Ober threw a complete game in the win, striking out 10 and walking none. He allowed just two earned runs in moving to 7-4 on the year. He lowered his ERA to 4.50.
Per @StatsCentre on social media:
Fewest pitches thrown in a 10+ strikeout complete game:
86- Reggie Cleveland (STL, July 21, 1971 vs PHI)
88- David Cone (NYY, July 18, 1999 vs MON)
89- Jim Bunning (PHI, June 21, 1964 vs NYM)
89- @Twins Bailey Ober (Saturday vs the A's)
90- Dave Stieb (TOR, August 4, 1989 vs NYY)
Ober was able to get ahead in counts, control the zone and then put hitters away. Four different A's hitters struck out multiple times in the contest.
The 28-year-old Ober is in his fourth career big league season. Lifetime, he's 19-16 with a 3.86 ERA. He has now struck out 83 batters in 82.0 innings this year. His contributions are even more valuable given that the Twins lost ace Sonny Gray in free agency over the offseason. Furthermore, Anthony DeSclafani underwent elbow surgery before the season started.
The Twins will take on the A's again on Sunday afternoon with first pitch coming at 4:07 p.m. ET. Pablo Lopez (MIN) is set to face off against lefty Hogan Harris.
