Minnesota Twins' Pitcher Joins Rare and Historic Group with Big Win on Saturday

Fewest pitches thrown in a 10+ strikeout complete game:

86- Reggie Cleveland (STL, July 21, 1971 vs PHI)

88- David Cone (NYY, July 18, 1999 vs MON)

89- Jim Bunning (PHI, June 21, 1964 vs NYM)

89- @Twins Bailey Ober (Saturday vs the A's)

90- Dave Stieb (TOR, August 4, 1989 vs NYY)