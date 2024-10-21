Not to Be Overshadowed By Shohei Ohtani, Max Muncy Also Made Dodgers History in NLCS
Shohei Ohtani made plenty of headlines throughout the NLCS, and the superstar will surely draw even more attention in the leadup to his first career World Series appearance.
Max Muncy doesn't have the brand value – or record-breaking contract – that Ohtani does, but the Los Angeles Dodgers' veteran third baseman matched him in making history this past week.
After a lackluster NLDS against the San Diego Padres, Ohtani's bat came to life in the NLCS against the New York Mets. He hit .364 with two home runs, six RBI, nine walks and an 1.185 OPS over the course of the series, reaching base 17 times.
Muncy, who also struggled in the NLDS, put up a very similar stat line to Ohtani's in the NLCS. The 34-year-old wound up hitting .333 with two home runs, four RBI, 11 walks and a 1.363 OPS against the Mets, also getting aboard 17 times.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, Ohtani and Muncy now share the Dodgers' all-time record for most times reaching base safely in a single postseason series.
The previous high mark was 15, which had been achieved three times. Jim Gilliam got there in the 1955 World Series, Manny Ramirez did it in the 2008 NLCS and Corey Seager did so in the 2020 World Series.
Muncy managed to pass them all without even getting a hit in Games 5 or 6 of the NLCS.
In Game 6 on Sunday night, Muncy drew two walks and got hit by a pitch. He scored one of Los Angeles' 10 runs, while Ohtani scored two and drove in the other.
Those two walks moved Muncy up another all-time postseason leaderboard, as he finished the NLCS with 11 bases on balls. That is tied for the second-most walks in a single series in MLB postseason history, per Langs.
Barry Bonds set the record by drawing 13 walks in the 2002 World Series, with seven of them being intentional. Tied in second alongside Muncy are Babe Ruth from the 1926 World Series and Gene Tenace from the 1973 World Series.
Muncy ranks fifth in the National League with 511 walks since he joined the Dodgers in 2018, and the only qualified players across all of MLB with higher walk rates in that span are Juan Soto, Mike Trout and Aaron Judge.
Nobody has drawn more walks in the postseason than Muncy since 2018, with his 51 bases on balls narrowly beating out Alex Bregman's 48. He has managed to do so in 116 fewer plate appearances than the longtime Houston Astros third baseman, as well.
Now, Muncy is heading to the Fall Classic for the third time in his career. He is a .282 hitter with an .878 OPS in his World Series career, drawing seven walks in 46 plate appearances.
