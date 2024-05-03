New York Mets' Starling Marte Makes History With 2 Outfield Assists in Extra Innings

2 outfield assists in extra innings, last 50 seasons:



Today Starling Marte *

7/4/2023 Ian Happ *

6/4/2006 Endy Chavez

8/25/1992 Bernard Gilkey *

6/18/1991 Dave Martinez

4/11/1986 Enos Cabell

5/30/1981 Jack Clark



*= both to home plate https://t.co/jUZxIm1iL6