New York Yankees' Pitcher Luis Gil Joins Exclusive Group in Franchise History with ROY Win
New York Yankees right-hander Luis Gil was named the winner of the American League Rookie of the Year Award on Monday night. Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes earned the honor on the National League side.
With Gil's win, the Yankees now have 10 Rookie of the Year winners, which is second only to the Los Angeles Dodgers, who have 18.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
The Yankees have had 10 Rookie of the Year winners:
2024 Luis Gil
2017 Aaron Judge
1996 Derek Jeter
1981 Dave Righetti
1970 Thurman Munson
1968 Stan Bahnsen
1962 Tom Tresh
1957 Tony Kubek
1954 Bob Grim
1951 Gil McDougald
To be mentioned alongside Judge and Jeter is a great accomplishment for Gil, who overcame significant injury and hardship to get to this point.
Gil debuted in 2021, making six starts for the Yankees, but then the health problems set in. He made just one appearance in 2022 before undergoing Tommy John surgery. He also missed the entire 2023 season, meaning he had barely pitched in three years heading into this season.
All he did for a comeback was go 15-7 with a 3.50 ERA. He struck out 171 batters in 151.2 innings, flashing an upper-90s fastball and darting changeup.
Pairing with Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon, Gil helped the Yankees advance to the World Series this season. They lost to the Dodgers in five games.
Lifetime, Gil is now 16-8 with a 3.55 ERA. Still just 26 years old, he's under contract through the 2028 season and should be a big part of what the Yankees do moving forward.
