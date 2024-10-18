New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton Enters ALCS Game 4 on Career-Best Streak
Ever since he arrived in the Bronx, Giancarlo Stanton has struggled keeping his strikeout totals down.
Stanton struck out 211 times in 2018, his first season with the New York Yankees. Even though he hasn’t approached that figure in the six seasons since, most of that can be attributed to Stanton’s injuries.
On the whole, Stanton has averaged 201 strikeouts per 162 games in his Yankees career. That is good for one every 3.4 plate appearances.
This October, however, Stanton has flipped the script.
Stanton struck out twice in Game 1 of the ALDS against the Kansas City Royals on Oct. 5. He did not record another strikeout for the rest of a four-game series.
Three games into New York’s ALCS matchup with the Cleveland Guardians, Stanton has yet to strike out.
Stanton has now gone 26 plate appearances in a row without striking out. According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs and the MLB Network research squad, that is the longest streak of Stanton's career – regular season or postseason.
Stanton’s career isn’t lacking for impressive figures, either. The 34-year-old is a five-time All-Star, two-time Silver Slugger and former NL MVP.
The lack of strikeouts for Stanton have coincided with a boosted walk rate. Five of Stanton’s 31 plate appearances this postseason have resulted in a base on balls – good for a 16.1% walk rate – compared to his 8.3% mark in the regular season.
Stanton will either extend his strikeout-less streak or watch it come to an end in Game 4 of the ALCS on Friday night. First pitch from Progressive Field is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. ET, and Stanton is batting fifth in the Yankees' lineup as they look to lake a commanding 3-1 lead.
