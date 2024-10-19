New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton Ties Multiple Career Home Run Records
Giancarlo Stanton only recorded one hit in Game 4 of the ALCS on Friday night, but he made sure to make it count.
The New York Yankees designated hitter blasted a three-run home run in the top of the sixth inning, giving his team a 6-2 lead over the Cleveland Guardians. While the Guardians would come back to tie the game in the eighth, the Yankees pulled it out in the ninth and won 8-6 to take a 3-1 lead in the series.
Stanton is now batting .300 with four home runs, nine RBI, one stolen base, five walks and an 1.167 OPS this postseason. Across 35 career playoff games, Stanton is a .270 hitter with 15 home runs, 33 RBI, two stolen bases, 16 walks and a 1.012 OPS.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, Stanton's 15 homers are tied for the most by a player through their first 35 career postseason games. Stanton now shares to top spot on that list with Carlos Beltrán and Nelson Cruz.
Overall, Stanton is tied for the 18th-most career playoff home runs in MLB history. The other four players with 15 career postseason homers are Kiké Hernández, Jayson Werth, Aaron Judge and Babe Ruth.
Stanton, Judge and Ruth share the No. 4 spot on the Yankees' all-time playoff home run leaderboards, ranking just above Reggie Jackson and Yogi Berra. Mickey Mantle is next up with 18 homers, followed by Derek Jeter with 20 and Bernie Williams atop the list with 22.
As noted by StatMuse Baseball, Stanton and Jackson are the only two Yankees ever to hit four-plus home runs in multiple postseason runs. Stanton also achieved the feat in 2020, while Jackson did it in 1977 and 1978.
Stanton can continue to move up those lists Saturday night, when the Yankees will have a chance to punch their ticket to the World Series for the first time since 2009. First pitch for the potential elimination game is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. ET.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.