Phillies Beat World Champs as Suarez Continues to Topple the History Books
The Philadelphia Phillies beat the World Champion Texas Rangers on Tuesday night, 5-2, at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.
With the win, Philly moves to a league-best 35-14, while the Rangers dropped under .500 at a disappointing 24-25.
Once again, this Phillies win was punctuated by great pitching from Ranger Suarez. The lefty, who is out to a dream start, went 7.0 innings, surrendering just five hits, one earned run and two walks. He struck out 10 in moving to 9-0 on the season. He also lowered his ERA to 1.36 and has become the most reliable pitcher on a staff that includes veterans Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola.
Suarez, who seems destined for the All-Star Game and a potential Cy Young Award this year, is also making history with his first two month performance.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
pitchers to go 9-0 or better with a sub-1.50 ERA in 1st 10 starts of a season, since ER official in both leagues (1913):
2024 Ranger Suárez
1966 Juan Marichal
1919 Eddie Cicotte
1913 Cy Falkenberg
That's excellent company to be in for Suarez, who currently has the second-lowest ERA in baseball.
The 28-year-old from Venezuela made his major league debut in 2018 and is 38-21 lifetime with a 3.15 ERA. He has helped the Phillies to a World Series and an NLCS in each of the last two seasons, and the team has goals of winning the title this season.
The Phillies will play the Rangers again on Wednesday night with the first pitch coming at 6:40 p.m. ET.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.