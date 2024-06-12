Texas Rangers' Pitcher Joins Patrick Mahomes Sr. on Wrong Side of Team History
Playing in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, the World Champion Texas Rangers were pounded by the Dodgers by a score of 15-2.
In the loss, the Rangers allowed five home runs, including four homers alone in the fifth inning.
Unfortunately, reliever Grant Anderson surrendered each of those home runs, putting him in an interesting but undesirable spot in team history.
Per Stefan Stevenson of "Inside the Rangers" here on Fannation:
Grant Anderson is the 2nd Rangers pitcher to give up 4 homers in an inning since 1974. The other was @PatrickMahomes' dad in the 6th inning vs. the #BlueJays in Toronto on Aug. 17, 2001. The homers:
Jeff Frye
José Cruz Jr.
Shannon Stewart
Carlos Delgado
Anderson allowed seven earned runs in the frame and now owns a 9.53 ERA over 16 games this season. The outing caused his season-long WHIP to balloon to 1.76.
Anderson is in the second year of his big league career, having debuted with the Rangers in 2023. Lifetime, he's 2-2 with a 6.49 ERA.
The 26-year-old was a former draft pick of the Seattle Mariners back in 2018.
The Rangers and Dodgers will play again on Wednesday night with first pitch from Dodger Stadium coming at 10:10 p.m. ET.
The Rangers have not announced a starting pitcher as of this posting, while the Dodgers will go with All-Star Walker Buehler. Since coming off the injured list earlier this year, Buehler is 1-3 with a 4.82 ERA.
Buehler missed all of 2023 while recovering from Tommy John surgery.
The Rangers are 31-35 and 6.5 games back in the American League West.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.