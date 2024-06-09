New York Mets Close Out London Series With Dramatic Win Over Philadelphia Phillies
The New York Mets have made a habit of playing high-tension games in 2024 – for better or worse – and they continued that trend overseas on Sunday.
In game two of two against the Philadelphia Phillies in the London Series, the Mets went down 3-0 through five innings. New York tied it up with a big top of the sixth, though, and David Dahl's pinch-hit solo home run didn't throw them off either.
Trailing 4-3 in the top of the ninth, the Mets strung together a methodical rally. They drew two walks and knocked two singles before recording an out, tying the score in the process.
Pete Alonso's bases-loaded hit-by-pitch put New York on top, then Jose Iglesias made it 6-4 by scoring on a passed ball.
Reliever José Alvarado became the pariah for the Phillies after blowing the save, but the Mets very nearly blew it themselves in the bottom of the frame.
Philadelphia loaded the bases, then cut the deficit in half when Drew Smith walked Alex Bohm. Suddenly, Nick Castellanos had a chance to either tie the score or walk it off with a base hit.
Castellanos broke his bat on a slow dribbler in front of the plate, however, and catcher Luis Torrens was all over it. Torrens fielded the ball, got the force out at home, then launched it down to Alonso at first.
Alonso came through with the pick, securing the game-ending double play.
It marked the Mets' sixth win this season when trailing in the ninth inning, more than anyone else in the majors. Thanks to their own blown leads, though, New York remains 16.5 games back of the Phillies in the NL East at 28-36.
With the Mets and Phillies splitting the London Series, the 2024 MLB World Tour is now complete. The Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays faced off in the Dominican Republic Series during Spring Training in March, then the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres opened the regular season with the Seoul Series in Korea.
The Houston Astros and Colorado Rockies also went head-to-head in the Mexico City series in April.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.