Philadelphia Phillies' Trio of Aces Combine For Historic Stat Line After Latest Gem

So far in 2024, the @Phillies' Aaron Nola, Ranger Suárez & Zack Wheeler each have:



.700+ win pct

sub-3.00 ERA

sub-.200 opp BA

sub-1.00 WHIP



Since ERA became official in 1913, no other trio of MLB teammates has each had those numbers at the end of any given day (min. 75 IP).