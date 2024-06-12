Philadelphia Phillies' Trio of Aces Combine For Historic Stat Line After Latest Gem
Zack Wheeler powered the Philadelphia Phillies to a decisive win over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday, and his latest gem wound up earning his team's rotation a spot in the history books.
Wheeler tossed 7.0 innings Tuesday night, allowing just three hits, one walk and one earned run. It marked Wheeler's 11th quality start in 14 tries this season, and the performance also helped him improve to 8-3 in 2024.
They righty cut his ERA down to 2.16, his WHIP down to 0.935 and his batting average against down to .178.
Wheeler isn't the only Phillies pitcher with those kind of numbers this season, though.
Ranger Suárez is 10-1 with a 1.81 ERA, 0.854 WHIP and a .181 batting average against. Aaron Nola is 8-2 with a 2.77 ERA, 0.972 WHIP and a .195 batting average against.
According to OptaSTATS, no other trio of MLB teammates has had a .700 winning percentage, a sub-3.00 ERA, a sub-.200 opponent batting average and a sub-1.000 WHIP at the end of any given day, minimum 75 innings pitched, since ERA became official in 1913.
The Phillies shelled out plenty of cash in order to build this historically dominant group of aces, starting with when they re-signed Nola to a seven-year, $172 million contract in November. Then, in March, they inked Wheeler to a three-year, $126 million extension.
As for Suárez, his emergence has been more of a surprise, even if he showed flashes during Philadelphia's last two postseason runs. Suárez is getting paid $5.05 million this season and will have one more year of arbitration eligibility before he either re-ups with the Phillies or hits the open market.
The trio has only made two All-Star Games combined, but that is sure to change in 2024. All three are among the top pitchers in the National League, and Philadelphia is 31-9 when one of them takes the mound.
Cristopher Sánchez, who owns a 2.71 ERA through 12 starts in his own right, will take the mound for the Phillies on Wednesday. Then, Nola will toe the rubber in the series finale at Fenway Park on Thursday.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.