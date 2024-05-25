San Francisco Giants Do Something Never Done Before With Another Comeback
The San Francisco Giants engineered another great comeback on Friday night, beating the New York Mets by a score of 8-7.
With the win, the Giants are now 26-26. The loss dropped the Mets to 21-29 as they continue to reel.
The Giants' win was special yet again, as they came back for a third straight game to win on the road. San Francisco trailed 6-2 after the seventh inning and then scored five runs in the eighth and one in the ninth to propel them to victory.
According to @OptaSTATS, they are the first team since 1901 to ever accomplish this specific feat:
The @SFGiants are the only MLB team in the modern era to trail by 4+ runs in the 6th inning or later in 3 straight games, all on the road, and come back to win all 3.
That's pretty impressive stuff from the Giants, who went on a spending spree this offseason with the hopes of getting back to the playoffs. They brought in Blake Snell, Jung Hoo Lee, Matt Chapman, Robbie Ray, and Jorge Soler over the offseason, in addition to Jordan Hicks.
In this particular comeback, the Giants got a grand slam from Patrick Bailey and a ninth-inning homer from Mike Yastrzemski. They had nine hits in all in the victory.
The two teams will play again on Saturday with first pitch coming at 1:40 p.m. ET. Hicks will pitch against Luis Severino.
Hicks is 4-1 with a 2.38 ERA while Severino is 2-2 with a 3.48.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.