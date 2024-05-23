San Francisco Giants Make Franchise History With Another Comeback Win Over Pittsburgh Pirates
For the second day in a row, the San Francisco Giants staged quite the comeback to best the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.
The Giants were only in a hole to begin with because rookie Mason Black allowed a grand slam to Pirates catcher Joey Bart, who was once their own top prospect. That made it a 5-1 contest in the top of the fourth, and the score stayed locked there for several more innings.
After all, San Francisco's lineup could hardly get anything going against superstar rookie Paul Skenes, who allowed six hits, one walk and one earned run in 6.0 innings of work. Last year's No. 1 overall pick now boasts a 2.25 ERA on the season, justifying his ranking as the No. 1 pitching prospect in baseball.
Once Skenes got the hook, however, the Giants started to come back to life.
Each side scored a run in the seventh, making it a 6-1 ballgame entering the eighth. Third baseman Matt Chapman then delivered a three-run home run in the top of the frame, right before Wilmer Flores tied things up on a pinch-hit, RBI single.
Center fielder Brett Wisely notched another RBI single, and the Giants pulled ahead by one. It wound up being the game-winning run, as well, with San Francisco holding on to win 7-6.
It marked the second consecutive game in which the Giants stormed back to claim an unlikely victory. In Wednesday's showdown against the Pittsburgh, San Francisco trailed 5-0 before coming back to win 9-5.
As noted by MLB.com's Sarah Langs, this marks the first time since 1998 that the Giants have won consecutive games after trailing by four-plus runs. While they also achieved the feat in 1930, 1939 and 1946, this is still only the second time they have done so since moving to San Francisco in 1958.
The Giants have now won six of their last seven games, with the only loss being a 7-6 defeat in the series-opener against the Pirates. At 25-26, San Francisco has very nearly erased its lackluster start to the season, although the club still sits in fourth in NL West.
