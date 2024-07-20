San Francisco Giants Rookie Makes Coors Field History in Friday Loss
The San Francisco Giants lost to the Colorado Rockies on Friday night at Coors Field.
The Giants held a 3-0 lead into the bottom of the sixth inning, but the bullpen imploded, allowing two runs in the sixth, one in the seventh and four in the eighth.
With the loss, the disappointing Giants are now 47-51 and in fourth place in the National League West. The Rockies are in last at 35-63.
Though the bullpen scuffled in the loss, starter Kyle Harrison dominated for the Giants. The rookie, who made his major league debut last season, went 5.0 scoreless innings. He allowed just one hit and struck out six. He did have four walks and now has a 3.86 ERA on the season.
With his performance, he made some Coors Field history as well.
Kyle Harrison is the first visitor with multiple scoreless starts of 5+ innings in a season at Coors Field
for context, his is the 333rd individual season with 2+ starts there as a visitor
A third-round pick in the 2022 draft, the 22-year-old Harrison is 5-4 this season through 17 starts. He has struck out 79 batters in 91.0 innings.
The two teams will play again on Saturday night with first pitch coming at 8:10 p.m. ET. The Giants will send All-Star Logan Webb to the mound against left-hander Kyle Freeland.
Webb is 7-7 on the year with a 3.47 ERA while Freeland is 1-3 with a 6.00 ERA. He's spent significant time on the injured list this season.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.