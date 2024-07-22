San Francisco Giants Pitcher Joins Franchise Legends in Historic Sunday Outing
The San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 3-2 on Sunday afternoon to stay within striking distance of a playoff berth in the hotly-contested National League.
At 48-52, San Francisco is just 3.0 games back of the third and final wild card spot. They are trying to do enough to be buyers at the trade deadline - or at least do enough to keep their current team together.
In the win on Sunday, rookie pitcher Hayden Birdsong put together a historic outing not seen since 1960 for the organization.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
most strikeouts in a game within first 5 career outings, Giants since 1901:
4/25/37 Cliff Melton: 13
Today Hayden Birdsong: 12
7/19/60 Juan Marichal: 12
Birdsong went 6.0 innings to get those 12 strikeouts, surrendering just two hits, two walks and two earned runs along the way. Through his first five career starts, he's now 2-0 with a 3.55 ERA. He has 30 strikeouts in 25.1 innings.
He's currently the No. 4 prospect in the Giants system, per MLB.com. The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
After working with a low-90s fastball in college, Birdsong now operates at 93-96 mph and touches 98 with armside run and carry. His upper-70s curveball has gotten a tick harder as well and gives him a second plus pitch, and its quality depth helps him neutralize left-handers. He employs a solid 82-85 mph slider with shorter break against right-handers and also flashes a decent mid-80s changeup with some fade.
With a strong 6-foot-4 frame and a clean delivery, Birdsong can maintain his stuff deep into games and throughout a full season.
The Giants will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday night with first pitch coming at 10:10 p.m. ET.
