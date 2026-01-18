Mariners Predicted To Sign Star Slugger To 1-Year, $20 Million Deal
In this story:
The Seattle Mariners came into the trade deadline last year with a massive hole in their lineup. They needed to add a slugger and they opted to trade for Arizona Diamondbacks slugger Eugenio Suárez.
Suárez struggled a bit at times down the stretch, but he has his best moments in the biggest games of the season. But his contract ended at the end of the season and many expected him to sign elsewhere.
But his free agency market hasn't garnered as much attention as many expected it would. In fact, it seems like Suárez is running out of realistic suitors, which could result in a shocking decision this winter.
If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.
Just Baseball's Ryan Finkelstein predicted Suárez would shock the baseball world and re-sign with the Mariners on a one-year, $20 million deal this offseason.
Mariners could shockingly re-sign Eugenio Suárez
"My last prediction on Eugenio Suarez was that he would reunite with the Arizona Diamondbacks on a two-year deal, but now that Nolan Arenado has been traded to the desert, there is no room for Geno," Finkelstein wrote. "Instead, we got him going back to his other old team, signing with the Seattle Mariners.
"When the offseason first began, my prediction for Geno was that he would sign a three-year deal for $70 million. Then, in an update, I dropped the salary down to $20 million per over a two-year deal. Finally, I am starting to wonder if Suarez only lands a one-year deal."
The Mariners have a clear hole at third base they could use Suárez in. He's one of the best power hitters in the league and the Mariners need some additional pop outside of Cal Raleigh in their lineup.
Suárez has been well liked in both his stints with the team. His personality will bode well with any clubhouse in the league, but the Mariners faithful has seemingly taken a liking to him.
This idea, especially at $20 million for one year, would fit the Mariners perfectly. It would fit their lineup, defense, and clubhouse perfectly.
More MLB: Pirates Linked To Mariners' $66 Million Slugger In Free Agency
Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “OnSI” network among others.