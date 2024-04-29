Seattle Mariners Rookie Joins Special Team History with First Career Hit on Sunday
The Seattle Mariners squandered a chance for a sweep of the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday, losing 3-2, at T-Mobile Park.
The M's wasted a bases loaded, no out opportunity in the third inning and then saw their last 20 hitters in a row go down in a punchless offensive performance. The generally reliable Mariners pitching staff couldn't hold the 2-1 lead in the seventh inning as Eugenio Suarez tied it at 2-2 and then reliever Trent Thornton coughed up a run in the eighth.
Despite the loss, the game was a special one for 26-year-old infielder Leo Rivas, who made his Major League debut.
Getting the call-up because of J.P. Crawford's oblique injury, Rivas hit a triple in his first career at-bat, which put him in a small group in M's history.
Per @MarinersPR:
Leo Rivas is the 4th player in franchise history to triple in their first career plate appearance, joining:
Yuniesky Betancourt (7/28/05 vs. CLE).
Mario Díaz (9/12/87 vs. CWS)
Mickey Brantley (8/9/86 at CAL)
Crawford appears to be recovering nicely from his injury but there's still no timetable for when he'll be back. As a result, Rivas needs to be ready to make the most of whatever opportunities he gets and he certainly was on Sunday. Dylan Moore has been the primary shortstop in Crawford's absence.
After the loss, Seattle is now 15-13 on the season. They lead the American League West by a 0.5 games over the Texas Rangers and have won seven of their last 10.
Seattle plays the Atlanta Braves on Monday night at 9:40 p.m. ET.
