Shohei Ohtani Becomes First Dodgers Player to Accomplish This Feat Since at Least 1901

.370 BA & more than 25 extra-base hits, team’s 1st 37 games of season in expansion era (1961):



2024 Shohei Ohtani

2017 Ryan Zimmerman

2008 Lance Berkman

2000 Todd Helton

1994 Albert Belle

1965 Willie Mays

1964 Willie Mays



Ohtani is the first Dodgers player to do this (since at…