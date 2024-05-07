Shohei Ohtani Becomes First Dodgers Player to Accomplish This Feat Since at Least 1901
The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Miami Marlins on Monday night by a score of 6-3. With the win, Los Angeles is now 24-13 while Miami is 10-27.
As has become customary, Dodgers' star Shohei Ohtani had another big night, going 2-for-3 with a homer, a run scored and two RBI. In his first year in Los Angeles, Ohtani is now hitting a robust .370 with 11 homers.
Also, Ohtani seems to make a new piece of history every single night, and Monday was no different, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
.370 BA & more than 25 extra-base hits, team’s 1st 37 games of season in expansion era (1961):
2024 Shohei Ohtani
2017 Ryan Zimmerman
2008 Lance Berkman
2000 Todd Helton
1994 Albert Belle
1965 Willie Mays
1964 Willie Mays
Ohtani is the first Dodgers player to do this (since at least 1901)
Mike Piazza, Eric Karros, Jeff Kent, Adrian Beltre, Jackie Robinson, Duke Snider, Kirk Gibson and countless other stars have played for the Dodgers franchise, yet Ohtani is the only one to accomplish this feat, showing you just how truly special he is as a player.
He's also doing his best to live up to the 10-year, $700 million contract he signed in the offseason, which was the biggest contract in baseball history. The 29-year-old Ohtani has already won two MVPs in his career, both with the Angels, and is setting himself up as an early favorite to win one here with the Dodgers.
The Dodgers will play the Marlins again on Tuesday night. First pitch is set for 10:10 p.m. ET.
