New York Mets Trade Journeyman Reliever Yohan Ramírez to Los Angeles Dodgers

Yohan Ramirez is on the move yet again, as the New York Mets have traded away the right-handed relief pitcher for the second time this season – this time to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Feb 22, 2024; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets pitcher Yohan Ramirez (46) poses for a photo during media day.
Feb 22, 2024; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets pitcher Yohan Ramirez (46) poses for a photo during media day. / Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Mets have traded right-handed pitcher Yohan Ramírez to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for cash considerations, both teams announced Monday on social media.

This marks the second time Ramírez has been traded this regular season, and the fifth time he has been traded since May 2022.

New York designated Ramírez for assignment last Wednesday.

Ramírez, who just turned 29 years old earlier this month, is 0-1 with a 6.91 ERA, 1.395 WHIP, 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings and a -0.3 WAR so far in 2024. He made five appearances with the Mets, split between two separate stints, as well as five appearances with the Baltimore Orioles.

In his last four outings, however, Ramírez has allowed just two hits and zero walks, striking out eight across 5.1 scoreless innings of work. Dating back to April 13, Ramírez boasts a .167 batting average against, 0.778 WHIP and 2.37 FIP.

Ramírez played for the Seattle Mariners between 2020 and 2022. From there, he bounced between the Cleveland Guardians, Pittsburgh Pirates, Chicago White Sox, Mets and Orioles.

For his career, Ramírez is 6-5 with a 4.29 ERA, 1.352 WHIP, 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings and a 0.7 WAR.

The Mets signed veteran reliever Matt Festa to a minor league deal on Sunday, making Ramírez relatively expendable in terms of organizational depth.

The Dodgers traded for another journeyman reliever last Friday when they acquired Anthony Banda from the Guardians. Los Angeles' bullpen already ranks No. 3 in MLB with a 2.99 ERA this season, but stockpiling veteran reinforcements certainly won't hurt.

