Spencer Steer Does Something Not Done in Last Decade of Cincinnati Reds History
Earlier this week, Cincinnati Reds utility player Spencer Steer made some fun team history, accomplishing something that hadn't been done in the organization since 2014.
Per Bally Sports Cincinnati on social media:
Spencer Steer is the first Red with at least 75 RBIs and 20 stolen bases in the same season since Todd Frazier in 2014.
Annie Sabo takes a deeper look into Steer's journey this season with the @Reds
Steer went 1-for-3 on Wednesday with a single as the Reds pummeled the St. Louis Cardinals, 9-2. While Steer is only hitting .236 this year, he's been immensely impactful, playing all over the field and providing 18 homers to go with those RBI and stolen base numbers.
A former third-round pick of the Minnesota Twins, Steer made his debut in September of 2022 and is quickly positioning himself as a vital part of the Reds' young core that includes Elly De La Cruz, Matt McLain, Noelvi Marte and Christian Encarnacion-Strand.
Steer is hitting .409 over his last seven games as the Reds have climbed back into the playoff race at 60-61. They are just 4.5 games back of the third and final wild card spot in the National League with 40 or so games to play.
Cincinnati is off on Thursday but will be back in action on Friday night when they take on the Kansas City Royals at 6:40 p.m. ET.
Veteran right-hander Michael Lorenzen will get the ball for KC while veteran Nick Martinez pitches for the Reds.
Kansas City is currently in the No. 3 wild card spot in the American League.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our FanNation on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.