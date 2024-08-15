Fastball

Spencer Steer Does Something Not Done in Last Decade of Cincinnati Reds History

The Cincinnati Reds have not had a good season to this point, but Spencer Steer has made a major impact.

Brady Farkas

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Spencer Steer (7) runs to third base against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fourth inning at Tropicana Field on July 27.
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Spencer Steer (7) runs to third base against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fourth inning at Tropicana Field on July 27. / Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Earlier this week, Cincinnati Reds utility player Spencer Steer made some fun team history, accomplishing something that hadn't been done in the organization since 2014.

Per Bally Sports Cincinnati on social media:

Spencer Steer is the first Red with at least 75 RBIs and 20 stolen bases in the same season since Todd Frazier in 2014.

Annie Sabo takes a deeper look into Steer's journey this season with the @Reds

Steer went 1-for-3 on Wednesday with a single as the Reds pummeled the St. Louis Cardinals, 9-2. While Steer is only hitting .236 this year, he's been immensely impactful, playing all over the field and providing 18 homers to go with those RBI and stolen base numbers.

A former third-round pick of the Minnesota Twins, Steer made his debut in September of 2022 and is quickly positioning himself as a vital part of the Reds' young core that includes Elly De La Cruz, Matt McLain, Noelvi Marte and Christian Encarnacion-Strand.

Steer is hitting .409 over his last seven games as the Reds have climbed back into the playoff race at 60-61. They are just 4.5 games back of the third and final wild card spot in the National League with 40 or so games to play.

Cincinnati is off on Thursday but will be back in action on Friday night when they take on the Kansas City Royals at 6:40 p.m. ET.

Veteran right-hander Michael Lorenzen will get the ball for KC while veteran Nick Martinez pitches for the Reds.

Kansas City is currently in the No. 3 wild card spot in the American League.

Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media

Continue to follow our FanNation on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

Published
Brady Farkas

BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

Home/History