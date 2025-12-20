Mariners Insider Drops Cryptic Update On Potential Cardinals Trade

Figuring out where the Seattle Mariners stand in their quest for a second baseman is somewhat challenging at the midway point of the offseason.

Whether he was going to stick at second base long-term or not, it was clear that the Mariners had their sights set on a reunion with Jorge Polanco above all else. When Polanco chose the New York Mets last weekend, the trade market became the next-best thing, if Seattle was going to acquire any veteran alternatives to youngsters Cole Young, Colt Emerson, and Ben Williamson to make up its infield.

St. Louis Cardinals All-Star Brendan Donovan is probably the most attainable trade target, though he doesn't quite possess the superstar capabilities of the Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte. But even if the Mariners are one of the favorites to land Donovan, it's unclear exactly where talks stand.

Are Mariners anywhere close to acquiring Donovan?

On Friday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com hosted an "ask me anything" session on the Mariners' Reddit page, and in response to one reader, he provided a fairly cryptic update on the Mariners' Donovan pursuits.

"The tea leaves suggest Brendan Donovan would be a perfect fit in Seattle," Kramer wrote. "But that’s also true for multiple teams interested in the Cardinals’ second baseman.

"And because he’s St. Louis’ best trade asset while they’re trying to shed payroll and reload with younger talent, the price will be high. But the Mariners are as well-equipped with prospect capital as any of the teams linked to Donovan."

From what Kramer says here, it seems as though St. Louis is still fairly far away from deciding on a new home for Donovan, if he's even guaranteed to move. It makes the most sense for the Cardinals to deal him now, while he still has two full seasons of control, but that doesn't mean they'll do it for any old package.

We know the Mariners are interested, and to some extent, trying to land Donovan. But what isn't as clear is how close Seattle may be to meeting the Cardinals' desired price, and where that ranks against other teams in the mix.

