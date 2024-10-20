Toronto Blue Jays Home Ballpark Gets Massive Renovation.... Because of Taylor Swift
Rogers Centre, home of the Toronto Blue Jays, has made some major ballpark improvements in advance of a slew of Taylor Swift concerts coming in November.
Per Pop Crave on social media:
The Rogers Centre has completed an $8 million upgrade to its 5G network ahead of Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ shows there.
The stadium can now deliver 3x more 5G network capacity — the equivalent of what would traditionally be covered by 33 towers in downtown Toronto.
While these improvements are being made so that Swift fans can have a more enjoyable concert experience (and a better livestream product as well), the move will benefit Blue Jays fans moving forward also.
This will make the cell service and WIFI service better for fans at Jays games. While people are happy about the ballpark improvements, some are upset that the Jays and their fans weren't enough motivation to have done this already.
The Swift shows are coming up in November and join a strong Rogers Centre concert lineup that features Billy Joel (March 2025) and Metallica (April 2025).
As for the Blue Jays, they are headed into a long offseason full of questions that need answering. Are they going to extend Vladimir Guerrero Jr. long-term? Will they trade Bo Bichette? Will they move on from any of their veteran pitchers like Kevin Gausman and Chris Bassitt?
Toronto finished last in the American League East this past season and missed the playoffs. They will start the home slate at the new and improved Rogers Centre next March 27.
Full playoff schedule in real time
- BASEBALL PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE: The baseball postseason is in high gear now, two games into the AL and NL championship series. Here is the latest on the schedule, with dates, game times, TV information and pitching matchups. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.