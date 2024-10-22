ESPN MLB Insider Says World Series Champion Free Agent Could Be Target For Toronto Blue Jays
Speaking recently in an interview with TSN, ESPN MLB Insider Buster Olney said that the Toronto Blue Jays could be one of the team's making a run at free agent third baseman Alex Bregman this offseason.
"He's a proven winner, he's a really good third baseman, he can hit, he would help to lengthen out their lineup," Olney said.
Olney didn't explicitly say that he's heard that the Jays will go for Bregman, but he is implying that the World Series champion makes a lot sense for Toronto, and he's right.
First and foremost, the Jays have needs in the infield. At present, they have Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at first base and Bo Bichette at shortstop, but they don't have any real answers at second base or third base.
Furthermore, Bregman would help the Jays offense, which was one of the most disappointing units in all of baseball in 2024. George Springer never really got going and Bichette hit .225 with four home runs in an injury-plagued year. Bregman would help lengthen the lineup and make it a tougher group for pitchers to navigate.
While the pairing makes sense, it also remains to be seen how much of an appetite the Jays have for a deal that could approach $200 million. It's been thought that the team wants to extend Guerrero Jr., so can they afford to do both?
The 30-year-old Bregman was an integral part of both the 2017 and 2022 Astros championship teams and has spent the entirety of his nine-year career with the Astros. Lifetime, he's a .272 hitter with a .366 on-base percentage. He hit 26 homers and drove in 75 runs this year while playing in 145 games.
