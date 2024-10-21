Former Toronto Blue Jays Star Reacts to Making World Series with Los Angeles Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers punched their ticket to the World Series on Sunday night by beating the New York Mets in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series.
The Dodgers are looking for their first World Series title since the 2020 season. They will meet the New York Yankees in the Fall Classic, slated to begin on Friday night in LA. New York hasn't won a title since the 2009 campaign.
The Dodgers boast star power all over the field in the form of Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, but another reason they are going to the World Series is the play of former Toronto Blue Jays slugger Teoscar Hernandez.
The outfielder went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored in the clincher. He has two home runs in these playoffs. He hit .272 in the regular season with 33 homers and 99 RBI, becoming a huge part of the Los Angeles order. He also won the Home Run Derby at the All-Star Game.
After the game, he spoke about what it means to be advancing to his first World Series.
"The best decision I made in my career was to come here because I know this team wins, I like to win and here we are going to the #WorldSeries." - Teoscar Hernández
Hernandez spent part of six seasons with the Blue Jays, helping them get to the playoffs in both 2020 and 2022. Toronto traded the All-Star after the 2022 season to the Seattle Mariners. He was in the final year of his contract and was going to get a big bump in arbitration, so the team moved him for a deal centered around reliever Erik Swanson.
The deeper into the playoffs he goes, the more Jays fans get upset that the organization dealt him away. He'll be a free agent again this offseason, so perhaps a return trip North of the Border is in the cards.
The World Series begins on Friday night.
