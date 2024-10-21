Fastball

Former Toronto Blue Jays Star Reacts to Making World Series with Los Angeles Dodgers

After an incredible season in LA, Teoscar Hernandez is going to the World Series.

Brady Farkas

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernandez (37) runs home to score on a double by shortstop Tommy Edman (not pictured) in the first inning against the New York Mets during game six of the NLCS for the 2024 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium on Oct 20.
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernandez (37) runs home to score on a double by shortstop Tommy Edman (not pictured) in the first inning against the New York Mets during game six of the NLCS for the 2024 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium on Oct 20. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Dodgers punched their ticket to the World Series on Sunday night by beating the New York Mets in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series.

The Dodgers are looking for their first World Series title since the 2020 season. They will meet the New York Yankees in the Fall Classic, slated to begin on Friday night in LA. New York hasn't won a title since the 2009 campaign.

The Dodgers boast star power all over the field in the form of Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, but another reason they are going to the World Series is the play of former Toronto Blue Jays slugger Teoscar Hernandez.

The outfielder went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored in the clincher. He has two home runs in these playoffs. He hit .272 in the regular season with 33 homers and 99 RBI, becoming a huge part of the Los Angeles order. He also won the Home Run Derby at the All-Star Game.

After the game, he spoke about what it means to be advancing to his first World Series.

"The best decision I made in my career was to come here because I know this team wins, I like to win and here we are going to the #WorldSeries." - Teoscar Hernández

@Dodgers @SieraSantos

Hernandez spent part of six seasons with the Blue Jays, helping them get to the playoffs in both 2020 and 2022. Toronto traded the All-Star after the 2022 season to the Seattle Mariners. He was in the final year of his contract and was going to get a big bump in arbitration, so the team moved him for a deal centered around reliever Erik Swanson.

The deeper into the playoffs he goes, the more Jays fans get upset that the organization dealt him away. He'll be a free agent again this offseason, so perhaps a return trip North of the Border is in the cards.

The World Series begins on Friday night.

Full playoff schedule in real time

  • BASEBALL PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE: The baseball postseason is in high gear now, two games into the AL and NL championship series. Here is the latest on the schedule, with dates, game times, TV information and pitching matchups. CLICK HERE

Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

Published
Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

Home/News