Atlanta Braves Executive Makes Massive Gaffe in End-of-Year Press Conference
Atlanta Braves' General Manager Alex Anthopolous made a big-time gaffe at the team's end-of-season press conference on Friday.
After the Braves were eliminated by the San Diego Padres in the wild card round, Anthopolous said that starting pitcher Chris Sale threw a bullpen session on Friday and "felt great."
Sale didn't pitch in the Braves must-win Game 162 on Monday because of an ailing back and was left off the National League wild card roster with the issue as well.
While it's certainly good that Sale is feeling healthier, most Braves fans weren't too happy to hear that Sale is good now, but he wasn't able to pitch two days ago when the team was fighting to save its season.
A simple "he'll be all set for spring training" likely would have sufficed. You can see some of the comments from social media below:
The 35-year-old Sale had an incredible year for the Braves after an offseason trade from the Boston Red Sox. He went 18-3 with a 2.38 ERA, winning the pitching triple crown in the NL. He struck out 225 batters in 177.2 innings while owning a 1.013 WHIP. He's almost assured to win the Cy Young for the first time.
Sale also made the All-Star Game as well for the eighth time in his career.
Sale just wrapped up his 14th year in the big leagues with the Chicago White Sox, Red Sox and Braves. He helped Boston win the 2018 World Series and owns a 138-83 lifetime record.
