New Jose Ramirez Deal Sets 3 MLB Stars Up for Huge Contract Extensions
On Thursday, the Cleveland Guardians announced the shocking move that they've signed superstar infielder Jose Ramirez to a new seven year, $175 million deal that will keep him in Cleveland through the 2032 season. At this rate, it seems like Ramirez will spend the rest of his career donning a Guardians uniform.
It's also important to note that the contract is a huge steal. Ramirez is one of the best players in baseball, regardless of position, and could have gotten more money had he waited for free agency, but he opted for loyalty over anything else.
This deal has these three baseball stars primed for big extensions, too. Who's next?
Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr.
Projection: 10-year, $333 million deal
Atlanta Braves superstar Ronald Acuña Jr. signed a pre arbitration extension worth $100 million with a few club options attached at the end. Obviously, the Braves will accept those club options, but they could do him one better by buying them out and signing him to a new deal.
Acuña would need bought out of two years of club options, while the deal would take him into his late thirties, so it's unlikely to be a $400 million or $500 million contract extension that he may deserve.
Paying Acuña $33 million a year to keep him in Atlanta for the rest of his prime would be worth it for the Braves. He's one of the most dynamic players in the game.
Texas Rangers pitcher MacKenzie Gore
Projection: 6-year, $168 million deal
After swinging a trade for MacKenzie Gore, the next move is to sign him to a new contract.
Gore hasn't burst out as one of the top 10 pitchers in the game at this point, but he certainly has that potential. The Rangers swung this trade with the idea that it was a risk. They could sign him to a contract extension that pays him $28 million per year for the next six years.
This would buy out his arbitration next year, which could be enticing to the young lefty.
Cincinnati Reds infielder Elly De La Cruz
Projection: 10-year, $340 million deal
Cincinnati Reds superstar Elly De La Cruz was in the headlines earlier this offseason as the news broke that he declined a deal last offseason to become the Reds' highest paid player in franchise history.
But it's going to take well over $300 million to sign the young phenom for the next decade.
If the Reds were willing to throw $340 million at De La Cruz, they might be able to get a deal done, even with his agent being Scott Boras. This would secure the Reds' biggest star since Joey Votto in the Queen City for the next decade. He'd also be in position to sign another deal down the line.
Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “OnSI” network among others.