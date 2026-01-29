New Jose Ramirez Deal Sets 3 MLB Stars Up for Huge Contract Extensions

On Thursday, the Cleveland Guardians announced the shocking move that they've signed superstar infielder Jose Ramirez to a new seven year, $175 million deal that will keep him in Cleveland through the 2032 season. At this rate, it seems like Ramirez will spend the rest of his career donning a Guardians uniform.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

It's also important to note that the contract is a huge steal. Ramirez is one of the best players in baseball, regardless of position, and could have gotten more money had he waited for free agency, but he opted for loyalty over anything else.

This deal has these three baseball stars primed for big extensions, too. Who's next?

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr.

Sep 28, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) celebrates after hitting a home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Projection: 10-year, $333 million deal

Atlanta Braves superstar Ronald Acuña Jr. signed a pre arbitration extension worth $100 million with a few club options attached at the end. Obviously, the Braves will accept those club options, but they could do him one better by buying them out and signing him to a new deal.

Acuña would need bought out of two years of club options, while the deal would take him into his late thirties, so it's unlikely to be a $400 million or $500 million contract extension that he may deserve.

Paying Acuña $33 million a year to keep him in Atlanta for the rest of his prime would be worth it for the Braves. He's one of the most dynamic players in the game.

Texas Rangers pitcher MacKenzie Gore

Projection: 6-year, $168 million deal

After swinging a trade for MacKenzie Gore, the next move is to sign him to a new contract.

Gore hasn't burst out as one of the top 10 pitchers in the game at this point, but he certainly has that potential. The Rangers swung this trade with the idea that it was a risk. They could sign him to a contract extension that pays him $28 million per year for the next six years.

This would buy out his arbitration next year, which could be enticing to the young lefty.

Cincinnati Reds infielder Elly De La Cruz

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) takes off his batting gloves after striking out with the bases loaded to end the top of the sixth inning of the MLB National League Wild Card Game 2 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. The Reds were eliminated from the postseason with an 8-4 loss to the reining World Series Champions La Dodgers. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Projection: 10-year, $340 million deal

Cincinnati Reds superstar Elly De La Cruz was in the headlines earlier this offseason as the news broke that he declined a deal last offseason to become the Reds' highest paid player in franchise history.

But it's going to take well over $300 million to sign the young phenom for the next decade.

If the Reds were willing to throw $340 million at De La Cruz, they might be able to get a deal done, even with his agent being Scott Boras. This would secure the Reds' biggest star since Joey Votto in the Queen City for the next decade. He'd also be in position to sign another deal down the line.

More MLB: Mariners-Cardinals Linked to Huge Trade That Would Shake Up AL West