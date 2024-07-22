Boston Red Sox Closer Kenley Jansen Not Making Trip to Colorado Due to Heart Issue
Relief pitcher Kenley Jansen will not travel with the Boston Red Sox for their road series against the Colorado Rockies this week.
As shared by The Boston Globe's Alex Speier, Jansen said he has had to have his heart shocked three different times after pitching at Coors Field, in 2012, 2018 and 2022. Jansen does not want to risk triggering his atrial fibrillation this time around, so he is bowing out of the trip altogether.
Jansen underwent ablation surgeries in response to the 2012 and 2018 episodes, per The Boston Herald's Gabrielle Starr.
Knowing that he wasn't traveling to Denver, Jansen pitched on one day's rest against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday. He allowed three hits, a home run and three earned runs in the Red Sox's eventual 9-6 loss.
Jansen already blew a save Saturday, allowing Los Angeles to force extra innings by giving up two hits, a walk and the game-tying run in the bottom of the ninth.
Before his pair of lackluster performances against his former team, Jansen was 3-1 with a 2.16 ERA, 1.080 WHIP and .198 batting average against on the season. He had converted 15 consecutive save opportunities, while Boston had notched wins in each of his previous 13 appearances.
Jansen now boasts a 3.06 ERA, 1.189 WHIP, batting average against and 1.0 WAR through 34 appearances in 2024. The 36-year-old closer narrowly missed out on his fifth All-Star appearance earlier this month, but he did recent jump into fifth place on the all-time saves list.
The Red Sox are now 1.0 game out of the playoff picture, trailing the Minnesota Twins and Kansas City Royals in the AL Wild Card race following the sweep at the hands of the Dodgers.
Colorado, meanwhile, boasts the third-worst record in baseball.
The Red Sox have made just one trip to Coors Field in the last 10 seasons, going 2-0 in 2019. They are 7-3 in their last 10 road games against the Rockies, none of which Jansen appeared in.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.