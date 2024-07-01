Boston Red Sox Closer Kenley Jansen Moves Up All-Time Saves Leaderboards

Kenley Jansen since April 20:



12-for-12 saves

21.2 IP, 24 K, 3 BB

0 HR

2.08 ERA

0.78 WHIP

.187 AVG



Most saves in MLB history:



1. Mariano Rivera 652

2. Trevor Hoffman 601

3. Lee Smith 478

4. Francisco Rodríguez 437

T5. KENLEY JANSEN 436

T5. Craig Kimbrel 436