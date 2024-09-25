Boston Red Sox Injured Pitcher Takes Major Step in Rehab For 2025
After missing most of the season with an arm injury, Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Garrett Whitlock is on the mend with an eye toward 2025.
Per Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald on social media:
Garrett Whitlock begins throwing tomorrow.
Basically, he’s starting the kind of ramp-up he’d do in a normal offseason now, which would put him on track for a normal spring training.
That's certainly good news for Whitlock, who has dealt with injuries throughout his career, unfortunately. It's also good news for the Red Sox, who can use the excess depth on the staff.
The 28-year-old former Rule 5 selection made just four starts this season before getting injured, going 1-0 with a 1.96 ERA in 18.1 innings.
It's unknown yet if he'll factor into the Red Sox' rotation in 2025 because they certainly will be looking for upgrades on the free agent market or on the trade market. As of now, Whitlock would mix into the rotation with Kutter Crawford, Tanner Houck, Bryan Bello and Lucas Giolito but that is not expected to be the group next season.
Whitlock has made 103 appearances with the Red Sox since arriving in 2021. He's gone 18-11 with a 3.39 ERA, with his best work coming as a reliever in 2021. That season, he had a 1.96 ERA in 46 games as the Sox got to the ALCS.
Boston has 80 wins on the year entering play on Wednesday. They'll take on the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night at 7:07 p.m. ET.
