Predictions For Top 10 MLB Players With Contract Option Decisions For 2026
There's still plenty of baseball to play in the 2025 regular season, but for some players, it's hard not to look ahead to the offseason. The free-agent carousel will be spinning regardless of whether these players hit the open market, but their decisions will have a major impact on the talent pool.
Every player's situation is different. Some have player options, some have club options, and some are even more complicated. Today, we'll examine those situations and determine the most likely outcome, which is sure to backfire in a few months when some are inevitably proven false.
All contract figures via Spotrac.
Pete Alonso, New York Mets 1B
There's little doubt that Alonso will decline his $24 million player option, but now that there's no qualifying offer attached to him, there could be more suitors than there were last winter. It's very tempting to pick the Seattle Mariners or even a rogue option like the Los Angeles Angels, but Alonso wants to be in New York, so all the Mets have to do is match bids.
Prediction: Alonso opts out, re-signs with Mets
Cody Bellinger, New York Yankees OF
Bellinger and the Yankees are a match made in heaven, and he's heating up at the perfect time as New York tries to chase down the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League East race. He's worth more than the $25 million he'd make if he exercised his player option, but no one knows that more than the Bronx Bombers, who also have to think about Trent Grisham's free agency.
Prediction: Bellinger opts out, re-signs with Yankees
Trevor Story, Boston Red Sox SS
You'd have found no one six months ago who thought there was any chance Story would turn down the final two years, $55 million guaranteed on his contract with the Red Sox. But the 32-year-old has been one of the most resurgent players in the league, leading Boston in both home runs and stolen bases. However, $55 million is still a substantial amount to ask for on the open market, especially for a player with Story's injury history.
Prediction: Story exercises player option, stays with Red Sox
Brandon Woodruff. Milwaukee Brewers SP
The Brewers and Woodruff have a $20 million mutual option for next season, and mutual options are virtually never picked up. In this case, because Woodruff has been one of the best pitchers in the sport when healthy, the veteran cashes in on a healthy, productive second half, and looks for a multi-year deal with a team with money to spend and holes in its rotation.
Prediction: Woodruff opts out, signs with Toronto Blue Jays
Shota Imanaga, Chicago Cubs SP
Imanaga's contract is a complicated one, but the upshot is this: If the Cubs want to keep him, the easiest path is to exercise their conditional club option for three years, $57 million. Imanaga would have a $15 million player option if the team turned that down, but the lefty has proven himself more than worth the money.
Prediction: Cubs exercise conditional option
Lucas Giolito, Boston Red Sox SP
Giolito needs to pitch just four more innings to cancel out his $14 million club option (which the Red Sox would surely pick up) and secure himself a $19 million mutual option, which it still seems unlikely he'd accept. This is probably the 31-year-old's best chance to get a multi-year deal, and with a nice pitching pipeline in Boston, it also seems likely that deal will come elsewhere.
Prediction: Giolito declines mutual option, signs with San Francisco Giants
Luis Robert Jr., Chicago White Sox CF
The White Sox have to be kicking themselves for not trading Robert before the 2024 season, when they could have gotten a serious prospect haul. After back-to-back trade deadlines of not finding a deal to their liking, Chicago is all but forced to bring the still-talented, yet underperforming, Robert back for his age-28 season at a price tag of $20 million.
Prediction: White Sox exercise club option
Jack Flaherty, Detroit Tigers SP
Flaherty hasn't had his best season, posting a 4.69 ERA through 29 starts. The strikeouts are still there, though, and with only $20 million on the table if he accepts his player option, it feels more likely that he'll bank on the market valuing him enough to squeeze out a multi-year deal.
Prediction: Flaherty opts out, signs with Cubs
Joc Pederson, Texas Rangers DH
This one's a no-brainer. Pederson had a .600 OPS at the conclusion of play on Sunday, and only has clubbed eight home runs a year after mashing 23 for the Arizona Diamondbacks. He knows his $18.5 million player option is the best deal he's going to get for his age-34 season.
Prediction: Pederson exercises option, stays with Rangers
Alex Bregman, Boston Red Sox 3B
Is it a foregone conclusion that Bregman hits the open market? Perhaps less so than it was a month ago, when his OPS started with a nine instead of an eight. At the same time, the Red Sox value Bregman as a clubhouse leader, and that creates leverage. Even if he wants to be in Boston, he'll make sure it's on his terms.
Prediction: Bregman opts out, re-signs with Red Sox
More MLB: Phillies' Two-Time All-Star Takes Strong Stance On Upcoming MLB Rule Change