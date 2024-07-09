Boston Red Sox Star Won't Participate in All-Star Game Next Week
According to Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora, superstar third baseman Rafael Devers will not be participating in the upcoming Major League Baseball All-Star Game.
Per Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald, it's because of Devers's current health.
Cora:
“He’s been grinding through a few things, especially his left shoulder, so you know, as a group we believe that this is a good time for him to get some rest and take care of it.”
Devers has been battling the shoulder nearly all season long, and he even missed games in the first series of the year as a result of that discomfort, which is believed to have started in spring training. Despite the issues with his shoulder, Devers is putting up another sensational year. He's hitting .293 with 21 homers and 55 RBI for the Sox, who have crept into the third wild card position in the American League thanks to a strong last month of play.
This was Devers's third All-Star Game selection, having almost made the team in 2021 and 2022. An eight-year veteran, Devers is a lifetime .281 hitter who has hit 193 home runs. He also helped the Red Sox win the 2018 World Series.
The Red Sox will be back in action on Tuesday night with first pitch coming at 7:10 p.m. ET. They'll take on the Oakland Athletics at Fenway Park. Boston will send Brayan Bello to the mound against right-hander Joey Estes.
Bello is 8-5 with a 5.19 ERA while Estes is 3-3 with a 4.39 ERA.
